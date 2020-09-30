UK, US and French tourists will not be allowed into SA

Leisure travellers from the UK and the US are among those who will not be allowed to enter SA when international borders open on Thursday.

Those from France and the Netherlands are also on the list of high-risk countries that will not be allowed access for leisure purposes.

This is according to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, who was speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier, minister Naledi Pandor said leisure travellers from these high-risk countries - defined as those with higher infection or death rates than South Africa - would be barred entry.