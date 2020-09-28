With ANC thieves waiting to steal from any loan, no-one is going to invest in this government

Black and white South Africans are in the sinking boat of our economy on their own

It was clear from the widespread partying last weekend that South Africans have now accepted a new normal, a kind of semi-permanent life with the coronavirus.



There was a time – under level 5 – when we all felt as if the world were about to end. Even as numbers are higher, we now feel better because we have more knowledge about Covid-19. ..