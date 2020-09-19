Second UK lockdown? PM says second wave inevitable, new restrictions possible

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not want another national lockdown but that new restrictions may be needed because the country was facing an "inevitable" second wave of Covid-19.

Ministers were on Friday reported to be considering a second national lockdown, after new Covid-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London.

That rise in cases was part of a second wave that was now unstoppable, the prime minister said.

"We are now seeing a second wave coming in...It is absolutely, I'm afraid, inevitable, that we will see it in this country," Johnson told UK media.

Asked about whether the whole of the country should brace for a new lockdown, rather than just local restrictions, he said: "I don't want to get into a second national lockdown at all."

But he did not rule out further national restrictions being brought in.

"When you look at what is happening, you've got to wonder whether we need to go further than the rule of six that we brought in on Monday," he said, referring to the ban on gatherings of more than six people.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth largest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.