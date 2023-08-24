Uyajola99 presenter and rapper Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's attempted murder and rape case was on Thursday morning postponed to November 8 for more consultation.
Maarohanye made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate's court.
The rapper is out on R10,000 bail for charges of attempted murder and rape.
When the proceedings started there was deliberation whether the media was permitted to cover the case or not. A short adjournment was granted for the star to consult with his lawyer. His legal team came back saying they did not object to media coverage.
His lawyer asked for a postponement to November 8 arguing that they needed time to consult.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: " As the state, we have disclosed the content of the docket and we are ready to set a trial date. And the defence was given an opportunity to respond to that. Their response was that they are yet to study the contents of the docket and decide whether or not they want to go to trial or they first exhaust other mechanism available to them, one of them being logic presentation. They asked for a postponement to November 8 for them to decide the approach of their defence."
The complainants in the case are Amanda Du Pont, Kelly Khumalo and Masechaba Khumalo.
Jub Jub's case postponed to November for more consultation
Rapper is out on R10k bail
Image: Antonio Muchave
Uyajola99 presenter and rapper Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye's attempted murder and rape case was on Thursday morning postponed to November 8 for more consultation.
Maarohanye made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate's court.
The rapper is out on R10,000 bail for charges of attempted murder and rape.
When the proceedings started there was deliberation whether the media was permitted to cover the case or not. A short adjournment was granted for the star to consult with his lawyer. His legal team came back saying they did not object to media coverage.
His lawyer asked for a postponement to November 8 arguing that they needed time to consult.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: " As the state, we have disclosed the content of the docket and we are ready to set a trial date. And the defence was given an opportunity to respond to that. Their response was that they are yet to study the contents of the docket and decide whether or not they want to go to trial or they first exhaust other mechanism available to them, one of them being logic presentation. They asked for a postponement to November 8 for them to decide the approach of their defence."
The complainants in the case are Amanda Du Pont, Kelly Khumalo and Masechaba Khumalo.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos