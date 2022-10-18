The mothers of Flabba's children slam his killer
'Sindisiwe must leave Nkululeko to rest in peace'
The women who were in the life of late music rapper Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi have called out Sindisiwe Manqele to stop using his name to make herself relevant.
Habedi's widow Mpho and the mother of his children Karabo Shole, were reacting to Manqele's announcement that she was working on a documentary about Habedi’s death. Manqele dropped the bombshell while being interview on Podcast and Chill last week...
