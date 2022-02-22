'Jub Jub previously admitted to raping me and asked for forgiveness'

In her criminal case statement, which Sowetan has seen, Du-Pont alleges that in 2017 after Maarohanye had was released from jail for culpable homicide, he contacted her through an intermediary to apologise for raping her

TV personality and businesswoman Amanda du-Pont has accused her ex-boyfriend rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye of having previously admitted to raping her.



This is contained in a statement that Du-Pont has submitted to police in support of a rape case she has laid against the rapper at the Brixton police station in Johannesburg two weeks ago...