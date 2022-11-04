TV show can continue revealing naked truth
Third parties not in position to complain: BCCSA
The Broadcasting Complaints Commission (BCCSA) will not be entertaining any third party complaints regarding reality TV show Uyajola 9/9.
The organisation has made it clear that complaints of parties not involved in the episodes featured in Uyajola 9/9 will not be entertained. Calls for the show presented by Jub Jub Maarohanye to be taken off air have mounted after recent episodes...
