MEC Hlophe says they plan to work with Zola 7 on department's programmes

Gauteng MEC of sports, arts and recreation Mbali Hlophe paid a visit to kwaito legend Bonginkosi 'Zola 7' Dlamini on Friday afternoon. The visit comes after intervention calls from worried fans who had seen pictures of the artist looking scrawny and sickly on social media.

Hlophe arrived in Melville with her team followed by Zola 7’s friends, colleagues of the industry. Outside his yard, a long queue of mostly expensive cars line-up on the side of the road. Among famous faces who arrived was Molemo “Jub-Jub” Maarohanye, Gigi LaMayne and former Kaizer Chiefs soccer player Siboniso Gaxa.

The media was banned from entering Zola 7’s premises and not even allowed to film next to his house.

Hlophe said: “I wanted to verify how things are and see how we can intervene. We are visiting him for the second time since he took ill. We came just before Covid-19 started. This time, we had a meeting with him, his wife, sister and other artists who came .”