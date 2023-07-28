A North West court has granted two police sergeants R2,000 bail after their arrest earlier this week for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.
Omphitlhetse Joseph Rantlhoa, 48, and Kabo Nicholas Molebatsi, 47, appeared in the Lehurutshe magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The members’ court appearance stems from an incident in which a truck driver was arrested at Skilpadshek port of entry on July 21 for [allegedly] smuggling illicit cigarettes into the country.
“The cigarettes were discovered despite confirmation by Sgt Rantlhoa that they had searched the truck. This prompted investigations after it became apparent the pair allowed the truck to pass without being searched. The members were arrested by the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit.”
They are due back in the same court on August 24.
TimesLIVE
Two officers granted R2,000 bail after arrest for defeating the ends of justice
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A North West court has granted two police sergeants R2,000 bail after their arrest earlier this week for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.
Omphitlhetse Joseph Rantlhoa, 48, and Kabo Nicholas Molebatsi, 47, appeared in the Lehurutshe magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The members’ court appearance stems from an incident in which a truck driver was arrested at Skilpadshek port of entry on July 21 for [allegedly] smuggling illicit cigarettes into the country.
“The cigarettes were discovered despite confirmation by Sgt Rantlhoa that they had searched the truck. This prompted investigations after it became apparent the pair allowed the truck to pass without being searched. The members were arrested by the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit.”
They are due back in the same court on August 24.
TimesLIVE
Dad who ‘bribed’ cop to make son’s rape case go away joins him in dock
‘Brave’ cop mourned as suspect arrested over his murder dies in shootout
Off-duty cop ‘killed by group’ for shooting tavern patron
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos