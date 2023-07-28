×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two officers granted R2,000 bail after arrest for defeating the ends of justice

28 July 2023 - 13:33
Two police officers appeared in the Lehurutshe magistrate's court for allegedly defeating the ends of justice. File photo.
Two police officers appeared in the Lehurutshe magistrate's court for allegedly defeating the ends of justice. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A North West court has granted two police sergeants R2,000 bail after their arrest earlier this week for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.

Omphitlhetse Joseph Rantlhoa, 48, and Kabo Nicholas Molebatsi, 47, appeared in the Lehurutshe magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The members’ court appearance stems from an incident in which a truck driver was arrested at Skilpadshek port of entry on July 21 for [allegedly] smuggling illicit cigarettes into the country.

“The cigarettes were discovered despite confirmation by Sgt Rantlhoa that they had searched the truck. This prompted investigations after it became apparent the pair allowed the truck to pass without being searched. The members were arrested by the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit.”

They are due back in the same court on August 24.

TimesLIVE

Dad who ‘bribed’ cop to make son’s rape case go away joins him in dock

A father and son duo nabbed respectively for alleged corruption and rape will spend the weekend behind bars after their cases were postponed to next ...
News
5 hours ago

‘Brave’ cop mourned as suspect arrested over his murder dies in shootout

The police are mourning the loss of one of their own after a young officer was gunned down during a business robbery in Ekurhuleni last week.
News
4 days ago

Off-duty cop ‘killed by group’ for shooting tavern patron

An off-duty police officer was allegedly killed by a group of four people after he shot a patron at a tavern in the Eastern Cape.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...