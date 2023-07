Uyajola99 presenter and rapper Molemo Maarohanye has been granted a R10 000 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

Maarohanye, also known as Jub Jub, appeared before the court on charges of attempted murder and rape.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed that the musician handed himself over to the Brixton police station on Thursday morning.