Kelly Khumalo fights back in latest promo of her reality show

“They hate the fact that I am the one who did not die that day,” Kelly Khumalo fires back in the newly released promo trailer of her reality show.

The controversial singer is set to spill the tea on how she feels about the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial and Jub Jub’s Mother’s Day posts on social media in the upcoming third season.

Since the release of the Netflix true-crime documentary Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star in April, Khumalo has unsurprisingly been a hot topic on social media, something she is unfazed about according to the trailer for the new season of Showmax's Life With Kelly Khumalo.

The third season, to premiere on July 5, promises to show the songstress at her “rawest and most real”, with the tag-line “y’all gon know about me".

The season will also see her mention issues with soul singer Brenda Mtambo, unpack her sentiments around cancel culture, work on her relationships with her mother and sister Zandi as well as continue with her therapy journey.

For the first time since her show launched in August 2020, Khumalo will return back on stage since strict Covid-19 restrictions had made it difficult to perform in front of a big, live audience.

The new season will also feature guest appearances by Somizi, singers Wanda Baloyi, Sjava and Dr Hlengiwe Mhlaba.