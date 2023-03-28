CCTV, combined with meticulous detective work, played a vital role in the apprehension of three men believed to be linked to the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and long-time friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban on February 10.
According to Netwerk24, three men were taken in for questioning in Belhar on the Cape Flats at the weekend.
The area is well-known territory of the 27s number gang.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda would not confirm police had the suspects in custody saying there was “no update on the AKA matter”.
A source close to the investigation said a team of more than 10 detectives were assigned to investigate the case.
“The CCTV footage of the shooting that was leaked onto social media was blurry compared to the original downloaded footage from Wish that police had in their possession. In the original footage the cops were able to zoom in quite significantly.”
Early last month police managed to recover the getaway vehicle used in the murder of Forbes and Motsoane.
The vehicle, a white Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan, with a damaged tail light, was identified via CCTV footage gathered by detectives from residential premises near Florida Road.
The vehicle was recovered in Mayville in Durban.
Before the suspects' apprehension, a meeting was held by senior-ranking police officials in Johannesburg.
“An informer was flown up from Cape Town to Johannesburg to meet officials. The problem with hitmen is that they are normally contracted by middlemen. Whoever ordered the hit would have done it through someone else. Cops will now need to interrogate the suspects for a name,” said a source.
It is understood the men will be brought to Durban to be charged.
CCTV believed to have led to suspects being detained in AKA murder case
Image: Instagram/AKA via Thotloetso Kutlwano Mogotsi
