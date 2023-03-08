WATCH | We are cracking the case, says Cele, despite slow progress in AKA case

Bheki Cele says officers are making progress in Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane's murder investigations.
On Tuesday, the police minister addressed the media on the sidelines of a ministerial imbizo in Westbury, Johannesburg.
“We acknowledge that it’s not with the speed that the community and nation would have loved to see us reacting, but mark this space. We are cracking the case,” Cele said.
After the last update he received from his KwaZulu-Natal team on Monday evening, data from cellphones collected was being used to “patch and knit things together”.
“Unfortunately we can’t give you a blow-by-blow of what is happening, but the progress is absolutely there.”
Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down outside a popular Florida Road, Durban, restaurant on February 10.
A petition, “Justice for AKA Kiernan Forbes”, has been created on Change.org. It calls out KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and national commissioner Fannie Masemola, and demands answers regarding AKA's murder. The petition has close to 10,000 signatures.
TimesLIVE
