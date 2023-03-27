×

South Africa

'No update on AKA matter': KZN police dismiss report of arrests

27 March 2023 - 10:08
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
AKA, 35, was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban last month.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

KwaZulu-Natal police say there is no update as yet in the investigation into the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda was responding to a report that three suspects were arrested for the rapper's death on Sunday. 

AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road last month. The shooting also resulted in the death of his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Police minister Bheki Cele told a ministerial imbizo in mid-March that police were making significant progress. He said an update received from his KwaZulu-Natal team advised data from cellphones collected was being used to “patch and knit things together”.

TimesLIVE

