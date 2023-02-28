Missed AKA call makes Khuli Chana feel robbed

Musician Khuli Chana has opened up about the sudden death of his friend and collaborator Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, becoming a father again and giving back to his community.
In his first interview since AKA was gunned down in Durban on February 10, the Motswako rapper recalled missing a call from AKA a day before his tragic death.
“I feel robbed and hurt. The thing that’s the most painful for me is that Kiernan was at peace during his last months. He was growing and maturing and becoming a better artist and person, something he wanted so badly,” he said.
“I got a missed call from him a day before he was shot and killed. We were both looking forward to the music video for our song, Prada, that’s on his last and final album, Mass Country.
“With that song Kiernan and I wanted to bring back the vibe we had in 2010 and 2011, something we knew people were yearning for. The music video would’ve been high-end, something grown and sexy. Although he’s gone I still would like to shoot the music video to the song just to honour him.”
The 40-year-old rapper, who was shot at nine times by police and survived in 2013, said AKA’s fatal shooting had triggered memories of his own near- death encounter. He said he hoped to do justice to AKA’s legacy.
“Kiernan really loved his music and his craft. One thing I take away from him is how hard he worked at it and his passion for what he did,” he said.
“What I learnt from his life is how powerful music is. I was at his listening session last week and I realised that with all the material things, cars or the house, the one thing that will stand the test of time is his music. It is one thing a person can leave behind, so I intend to work harder at my craft and everything that I do.”
Chana said his fondest memory of AKA was when they both toured Los Angeles in the US in the early in 2010s.
“We were quite young at the time. I remember us being in private jets, being escorted. We used to say to each other that ‘We were living our dream and everything was coming together’. This was around the time he got a tattoo of the young Michael Jackson,” he said.
Chana as well as his DJ wife and former SMag cover star, Lamiez Holworthy, will welcome their first child together – a second for Chana.
“I am excited about having a son but I am also wary that I’ll be bringing him into such a very cold world. It’s shocking how three well-known artists (AKA, DJ Sumbody and Vusi Ma R5) were shot and killed in the space of three months. It’s crazy and it’s hard to ignore how cruel the world is,” he said.
“This makes you want to re-write plans for the future. It also makes you start thinking of life outside SA.
“Overall, despite everything that’s going on, this is such a big blessing for my family. Getting to be a father to a son is the one thing that warms my heart.”
The Hape le Hape hit-maker on Friday spearheaded a campaign in partnership with Mitsubishi Motors that saw 100 pupils from Dimapo Primary School in Bethanie, North West, receive school uniforms, shoes and stationery.
Missed AKA call makes Khuli Chana feel robbed
Musician says he hopes to live up to legacy of his late friend
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Supplied.
The “Extra Mile” campaign is Chana’s bid to help improve the chances of scholars from his hometown.
“We wanted to install some dignity and to motivate them. Having school uniform that’s not decent can tear down a kid’s spirit, so I wanted to ensure that that doesn’t happen. I want the kids to be amped about going to school and have no worry,” he said.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
