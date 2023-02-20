DJ Zinhle has finally shared her feelings about the passing of rapper and baby daddy AKA – real name Kiernan Forbes.
The DJ who has a child with AKA has posted on social media for the first time since the artist died two weeks ago. In her post, Zinhle shared challenges that lie ahead as she will be raising their daughter Kairo without him. She further asked AKA to watch over their daughter and also to plead with the Almighty to guide Bongani “Murdah” Mahosana, her husband, in this journey as they raise Kairo together.
“Kiernan, I am so sorry that you have been robbed of your time with your daughter, with [girlfriend] Nadia Nakai, [brother] Steffan, your mom, dad and all of us. I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you, Kiernan. The thought of her asking questions breaks me. What do I do when she misses and needs you?,” Zinhle wrote. Zinhle further revealed that in their last conversation with the late star, he was proud of how they were co-parenting.
“It was never about society or us, it was always about our daughter and what was best for her. We quickly learnt that our differences would not be a burden for our daughter, our past mistakes could not deprive our daughter of a happy childhood with love from both mom and dad. I am so glad we figured it out, it’s as if we knew you would not be around long enough. Thank you for loving her the way you did.”
I would give anything for Kairo to have more time with you, Kiernan – DJ Zinhle writes
Hitmaker pays tribute to baby daddy AKA on social media
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“We will continue to do what’s best for her, we will raise her in a loving environment that encourages forgiveness, one that is deeply rooted in the great spirit of being a family… over everything else. We are all responsible for her happiness now, my family and yours will pull together to make sure she is the happiest girl in the world... exactly how you always made her feel.
Murdah also paid tribute to the slain rapper on Sunday saying: “Dear Kiernan, I took a little longer than I had to write this, but to be honest, I didn't know what to say. As a fellow musician, thank you, bro, thank you for inspiring all of us to do better; thank you for always proving your love for music in the quality of music you created. Your catalogue will be one of the greatest catalogues of all time.
"As a man, I learned something very important from you, know your worth; no matter what happens in your life, always know your worth… as a father, you were amazing, you did it all for Kairo, and that shows in the love she has inside of her. Your legacy will live on; may you rest well with the many legends we look up to."
WATCH | Heartbreaking moment when AKA's daughter, Kairo cries at her dad's memorial
