Anele Tembe's father slams 'baseless rumours' doing the rounds about AKA's death

Moses Tembe, the father of the late AKA’s fiancée Anele, says his family is deeply hurt by rumours alleging he was involved in the murder of the rapper.
“Ever since the devastating loss of my beloved daughter, Anele, in April 2021 I have sought to get to the truth behind the events that led to her untimely and premature death. I have done so by engaging the legal authorities and following due process in the knowledge that the legal process would vindicate my beloved daughter and prove to the world what I and the rest of my family have always known, that Anele was not suicidal and had never harboured thoughts of suicide."
He said AKA's killing was a massive loss and that it has robbed his family of getting the truth behind Anele's death.
“Firstly, I know all too well the unbearable and unending pain of losing a child and it is something that no parent should ever have to experience. I reached out to the Forbes family to extend my condolences on their loss as soon as I heard about Kiernan’s murder. They were gracious in their receipt of my condolences, as they have been throughout the last 22 months.
"Secondly, Kiernan’s murder has robbed me and my family of the opportunity to get to the bottom of what happened at the Pepperclub Hotel on the fateful night that Anele died – something that I and my family have been fighting for during the last 22 months.
“For these two reasons, it is therefore deeply disheartening to note the scurrilous, absolutely unfounded and baseless rumours doing the rounds regarding my ‘role’ in Kiernan’s death. I never judged Kiernan. I and my family demonstrated our love for him to his very last day,” he said.
Tembe said his relationship with AKA’s family has always been amicable. “… so the unfounded and baseless speculation that I had a hand in Kiernan’s death is deeply hurtful to not only me and my family, but also the Forbes family during this very difficult and painful time.”
He said it remained his family’s intention to continue its search for truth about the circumstances that led to Anele’s untimely death.
“In this regard, we will continue to work with the authorities until we find justice. I also wish to place on record that the leaking of quotes, which have been erroneously attributed to me in the media and public, is regrettable. This is the only official statement I will be making and will not comment on this matter further publicly,” said Tembe.
AKA will be laid to rest on Saturday ahead of his memorial service on Friday.
