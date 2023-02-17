The memorial was announced by his father Tony Forbes during a press briefing earlier this week. The late rapper's funeral will be held on Saturday at a private ceremony.
AKA Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban last Friday. The shooting also claimed the life of his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Heartbreaking moment when AKA's daughter, Kairo cries at her dad's memorial
Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' daughter Kairo cried during the tributes by AKA's pastor, friends and colleagues at the memorial for the slain rapper at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday afternoon.
Kairo was sitting with her mom, DJ Zinhle, in the jam-packed hall.
Join the memorial of the late SA rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes who was shot dead on Friday February 10 2023.
