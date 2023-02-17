×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Heartbreaking moment when AKA's daughter, Kairo cries at her dad's memorial

17 February 2023 - 17:38
Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' daughter Kairo cried during the tributes by AKA's pastor, friends and colleagues at the memorial for the slain rapper at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday afternoon. 

Kairo was sitting with her mom, DJ Zinhle, in the jam-packed hall.

Join the memorial of the late SA rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes who was shot dead on Friday February 10 2023.

The memorial was announced by his father Tony Forbes during a press briefing earlier this week. The late rapper's funeral will be held on Saturday at a private ceremony.

AKA Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban last Friday. The shooting also claimed the life of his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage