Police have confirmed that an armed robbery occurred outside a coffee shop on Florida Road, Durban, on Friday. The gunmen held up a woman seated outside the shop, which is just 800m from where Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was shot and killed last month.
The CCTV footage captures two men approaching a woman and pointing a gun at her. They aggressively snatch the necklace off her neck and grab at her personal belongings before fleeing the scene. The whole incident takes place in under 20 seconds.
“It is alleged that the victim was at a coffee shop when she was robbed by an unknown suspect who fled with her cellphone and necklace,” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said.
It has been reported that one of the men fired a gun while they were fleeing the scene.
Police said they are investigating a case of robbery and looking for the suspects.
WATCH | Woman robbed by armed men in Florida road, 800m away from AKA's murder site
