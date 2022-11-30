×

South Africa

Three children die in Khayelitsha fire

By TIMESLIVE - 30 November 2022 - 12:57
The bodies of three children were recovered from the debris. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/photovs

Two boys and a girl died in a fire during the early hours of Wednesday at Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The city’s fire and rescue service was notified about the blaze shortly after midnight.

“Crews from Lansdowne, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Strand responded to the scene, which completely destroyed the structure, leaving about 14 people displaced,” said fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“Firefighters found the bodies of the two boys and a girl, who sustained fatal burn wounds, among the debris at around 1am.”

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It was extinguished at about 1.20am.

