South Africa

Two guards charged with murder after man froze to death in supermarket

23 May 2024 - 14:17
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Bandile Tshabalala's family outside the Heidelberg magistrate court.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Two security guards appeared in court on charges of murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of a man who froze to death after allegedly being locked in a walk-in freezer at a Shoprite store on Sunday.

Security guards, Sandile Shangase and Kamohelo Tsoari, briefly appeared at Heidelberg magistrate's court on Wednesday where they each face a charge of murder, three counts of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of kidnapping.

The pair was allegedly part of a group that assaulted 33-year-old Bandile Tshabalala and his friend before locking them in a walk-in freezer at the store in Ratanda for several hours after accusing him of stealing chocolates.

Bandile Tshabalala
Image: Supplied

Tshabalala's family was among those from the community that had filled the court room.

Magistrate Magwaile Mashabela ordered that the media not take photos of the accused pending an ID parade they still had to undergo.

Speaking outside court, the lawyer representing the family, Mabu Marweshe, said postmortem results in their possession showed that Tshabalala died of unnatural death which is consistent with hypothermia that is caused by coldness below 90 degrees.

"We have two mandates; the first is the criminal proceedings to watch in brief and the second is to pursue civil action against Shoprite which we will pursue at a later stage."

The case was postponed to May 31.

