Suspects in court over fatal shooting of five people in Khayelitsha

Two suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of five people in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The shooting happened on March 14 at New Monwabisi Park in Endlovini.

“The suspects, aged 25 and 28, have been charged with murder by organised crime detectives after their arrest on Tuesday in relation to a shooting incident that left four men and a woman dead. At the time it was alleged three gunmen opened fire on the victims,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“In relation to the arrest of the 25-year-old suspect, the investigation took the integrated teams comprising detectives, intelligence officials and Eastern Cape police to Cala in the Eastern Cape where the suspect was apprehended.”