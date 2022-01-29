‘That was Christmas!’ — Mafe’s court reaction to parliament fire video

Zandile Christmas Mafe, the man accused of torching parliament, slapped his chest and said “That was Christmas!” when he was shown a video of the fire on Saturday.

Mafe, who was being cross-examined by the prosecution during his bail application at the Cape Town regional court, said he bought petrol for R10 from Bellville and put it in a cooldrink bottle.

The prosecution also put it to the 49-year-old Khayelitsha man that video footage shows him being arrested as he climbs out of parliament through a window carrying a kettle, cutlery, shoes and stationery.

In footage from inside the building, said the state, “the person wearing clothes that looked exactly the same as the clothes you were wearing when you were arrested is seen setting fire in parliament, using paper and boxes dabbed in petrol and dropping it into the National Assembly.

“The person was walking around with petrol in a Coke bottle and piled office chairs in front of offices. The person tore curtains for kindling for the fire.”