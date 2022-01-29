‘That was Christmas!’ — Mafe’s court reaction to parliament fire video
Zandile Christmas Mafe, the man accused of torching parliament, slapped his chest and said “That was Christmas!” when he was shown a video of the fire on Saturday.
Mafe, who was being cross-examined by the prosecution during his bail application at the Cape Town regional court, said he bought petrol for R10 from Bellville and put it in a cooldrink bottle.
The prosecution also put it to the 49-year-old Khayelitsha man that video footage shows him being arrested as he climbs out of parliament through a window carrying a kettle, cutlery, shoes and stationery.
In footage from inside the building, said the state, “the person wearing clothes that looked exactly the same as the clothes you were wearing when you were arrested is seen setting fire in parliament, using paper and boxes dabbed in petrol and dropping it into the National Assembly.
“The person was walking around with petrol in a Coke bottle and piled office chairs in front of offices. The person tore curtains for kindling for the fire.”
The prosecution said Mafe admitted to the investigating officer after his arrest on the morning of January 2, when the fire was detected at 6am, that he had started the fire in support of three demands:
- The resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa by January 8;
- The release of Chris Hani's murderer, Janus Walusz, on February 11; and
- A R1,500 grant for all unemployed people.
🔥🔥During Zandile Mafe’s cross examination, Mafe said he was ‘friends’ with Eugene Terblanche and wanted the state to release Janusz Walus (the man who assassinated Chris Hani). #ZandileMafe - This is during his bail hearing. pic.twitter.com/2yio3HY2aP— 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) January 29, 2022
Reading a statement by the investigating officer, a Col Theron, the prosecution said Mafe told him he started the fire so Ramaphosa would be unable to deliver what he termed a “State of Nonsense” address in February.
It was “the right thing to put the parliament on fire as at the moment it is not helping the people of SA. The people in charge don’t care as it belongs to tycoons who want to enrich themselves”, Theron's statement quoted Mafe as saying.
Mafe repeatedly said “No comment” to the allegations in Theron's statement.
In his own affidavit, he said after his arrest he was “severely and violently manhandled and intimidated” by the police and taken to Cape Town police station.
“A few hours later, I was booked out by an unknown man and taken to an unknown place,” Mafe said in his affidavit.
“At the place, an unknown white man told me that I would be sentenced to death for burning parliament unless I co-operated with them.
“I was terrified and as a result I promised to 'co-operate' with whatever they may require of me. However, this turned out to be an empty promise from the white man as I was not released and I am still in police custody almost two weeks later.”
Zandile Mafe testifies before the Cape Town Regional Court and explains his reasons for going on a hunger strike.#ZandileMafe #Parliamentfire @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/GUvReZ3qE9— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 29, 2022
Earlier on Saturday, Mafe said if he is granted bail he will “stay at home and watch my DStv”. But he said this would be possible only if he received financial support, since he is penniless.
“The only thing I will need is food and if the {the government} can also sponsor me with grant money that will assist me very much and that will stop me from coming to Cape Town,” Mafe testified.
The arson and terrorism accused was brought to court from Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai, where he has been held for most of the time since he was arrested.
Alleged parliament fire starter Zandile Mafe appears for his bail hearing in CT regional court. The state has said video footage which allegedly incriminates Mafe will be played in court today. #ZandileMafe #parliamentfire pic.twitter.com/piyBQOihhI— 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) January 29, 2022
He spent a few days in Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital, where a magistrate sent him for 30 days' observation after a state physician diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia.
The committal was overturned on review by Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, who said Mafe must be returned to Pollsmoor immediately.
In his testimony on Saturday, Mafe said he sometimes slept on the streets of Cape Town — where he went to find casual work — to avoid the expense of travelling back to his home in Khayelitsha, where “I have my fridge, my queen bed, my DStv”.
He added: “As a poor man and being unemployed, I have to sleep anywhere, like the people who sleep at the city hall, just to cover my head.
Dali Mpofu arrives at the Cape Town Regional Court for Zandile Mafe’s bail application. #zandilemafe #parliamentfire @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/VC8apAsNnA— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 29, 2022
“After three or four days I have to go back to my place in Khayelitsha ... so that the people don’t see I am not always there, so that my stuff cannot be stolen.”
If he was granted bail, he said, he would return to his home. “The state has nothing to fear that I won’t come back to court because I mentioned that I will sue the state and that my address is in Khayelitsha and in Mafikeng,” he said.
“I am not guilty but I do accept that those are serious charges,” said Zandile Mafe while testifying during his bail application.#ZandileMafe @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/JQTZ8vrrE8— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 29, 2022
“Since I am known all over, it will be easy for me to be arrested. If the government can assist me I will just stay at home and watch my DStv.”
Mafe said he accepted he faced serious charges but confirmed he would plead not guilty. He also denied he was mentally disturbed.
The hearing continues.
TimesLIVE
