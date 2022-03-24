Reports of buses on fire, N2 blocked as taxi protest starts in Cape Town
Cape Town law enforcement authorities said there were reports of buses being set alight and taxis blocking the N2 highway as a planned protest got under way, disrupting morning peak hour traffic on Thursday.
Mayoral committee member for safety and security in the city JP Smith said a planned protest by taxi associations, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta), had been approved. A march would take place from Hanover Street to the provincial legislature in Wale Street.
“Multiple safety risks have arisen from the protest and the city’s enforcement agencies together with the SA Police Service have activated their response plan to protect commuters using public transport,” said Smith.
“There have been reports of buses set alight in Nyanga as well as of taxis blocking the N2 roadway in the vicinity of Khayelitsha and Kraaifontein. Emergency services and policing agencies are on the scene.”
Golden Arrow Bus company confirming that three of their busses have been set alight this morning in Nyanga and (Bloekombos) Kraaifontein. #CATA AND #CODETA TAXI STRIKE #eNCA pic.twitter.com/JmkGi5AbEY— Nobesuthu Hejana (@Nobesutu_Hejana) March 24, 2022
Golden Arrow Bus Services said in an alert to commuters posted on its Facebook page, “unfortunately it has been a rough morning across Cape Town. There have been incidents targeting our buses and as such please be aware that we may have to make diversions and other difficult safety-related decisions.
“At present our Nyanga passengers should please be aware that we are operating from Nyanga SAPS.”
Preliminary reports from the scene of the bus incidents indicated some commuters had been injured.
#Protest_Action #Protesting, N2 Inbound at R300, taxi's slowing down traffic, long delays use alt route #ShareTheRoad pic.twitter.com/W4PWHLllNw— Cape Town FMS (@CapeTownFreeway) March 24, 2022
Members of the public were encouraged to report any emergencies to the city’s public emergency communication centre on 021 480 7700.
TimesLIVE
