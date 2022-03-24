Reports of buses on fire, N2 blocked as taxi protest starts in Cape Town

Cape Town law enforcement authorities said there were reports of buses being set alight and taxis blocking the N2 highway as a planned protest got under way, disrupting morning peak hour traffic on Thursday.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security in the city JP Smith said a planned protest by taxi associations, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta), had been approved. A march would take place from Hanover Street to the provincial legislature in Wale Street.

“Multiple safety risks have arisen from the protest and the city’s enforcement agencies together with the SA Police Service have activated their response plan to protect commuters using public transport,” said Smith.

“There have been reports of buses set alight in Nyanga as well as of taxis blocking the N2 roadway in the vicinity of Khayelitsha and Kraaifontein. Emergency services and policing agencies are on the scene.”