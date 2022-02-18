South Africa

Firefighters find five bodies after dousing shack fire in Khayelitsha

By TImesLIVE - 18 February 2022 - 09:48
Five people in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, died when a shack caught fire on February 18 2022. File photo
Five people died early on Friday in a shack fire in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The city fire and rescue service was alerted at 1.50am that a shack was on fire in Nonqubela, Site B, said spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“The crew from Lansdowne Road fire station was soon on the scene where firefighters found a structure engulfed in flames.

“Though the firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the blaze, they came across the bodies of five people who had sustained fatal burn wounds. The gender and ages of the victims are still unknown.”

Carelse said the scene was handed over to the SA Police Service at 3.15am.

