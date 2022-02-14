The security cluster is functional, says under-fire police minister Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has continued to dig in his heels, insisting that the security cluster is fully functional.

This is despite a damning report by the expert panel on the July 2021 unrest putting the blame on the weaknesses in the cluster, especially Cele’s department, for failing to prevent — and the quickly react to — the devastating unrest.

Since July last year, the cluster has been under heavy attack from all quarters, with some calling for heads to roll, including Cele's.

But Cele says there is no dysfunctionality in the security cluster, making the bold declaration during the debate of the state of the nation address (Sona) on Monday.

It was at the same occasion that the EFF and DA vigorously argued that Cele was ripe for sacking for the mess within the police.

Cele says he is innocent and that all is not doom and gloom in the security cluster.

“Our security cluster is functional. This is why our prisons are full as we speak. Minister Lamola can attest to this. Those incarcerated criminals did not walk there on their own free will,” said Cele of his justice counterpart Ronald Lamola.