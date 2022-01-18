‘Parliament arsonist’ and prosecution set for court showdown

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe and the state are heading for a showdown in court.

The high court in Cape Town will hear two applications brought by Mafe.

On Tuesday, the court will hear the 49-year-old’s application to review and set aside Cape Town magistrate Zamekile Mbalo’s decision to refer him for 30 days' observation at Valkenberg Hospital. This followed a report handed in by the state which stated Mafe had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Mafe is also set to bring a formal bail application on Saturday.

He faces housebreaking with the intention to commit theft, theft, arson, malicious injury to property and contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Act charges. He has been in custody since January 2 after a fire gutted the National Assembly building in Cape Town.

Mafe maintains he is mentally sound.

Both parties’ court papers offer a glimpse of what they have up their sleeves.