South Africa

Nedbank launches bid to liquidate Damelin, CityVarsity and others

Bank aims to recoup nearly R50m in unpaid loans from the Leo Chetty Group, owner of Educor

24 May 2024 - 09:38
Kabelo Khumalo Companies & Markets Editor
Damelin College at Braamfontein in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Damelin College at Braamfontein in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Banking group Nedbank has launched a bid to liquidate the Leo Chetty Group, the owner of embattled private higher education institutions Damelin, CityVarsity, Icesa and Lyceum College — dealing a further blow to the group after the entities were deregistered by the government in March.

Read more here: www.businesslive.co.za

13,000 students to be affected by closures

Itumeleng Pitso, 32, had just received her student registration credentials from Damelin College on Monday when she learnt that the institution will ...
News
1 month ago

Deregistered Educor colleges dysfunctional, incompetent – Nzimande

Minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande says Educor colleges are completely “dysfunctional”.
News
1 month ago

'Qualifications from deregistered Educor colleges are valid': department

Academic qualifications awarded or gained during the registration and phase-out periods of Educor colleges are valid and recognised, according to the ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy