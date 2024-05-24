Banking group Nedbank has launched a bid to liquidate the Leo Chetty Group, the owner of embattled private higher education institutions Damelin, CityVarsity, Icesa and Lyceum College — dealing a further blow to the group after the entities were deregistered by the government in March.
Nedbank launches bid to liquidate Damelin, CityVarsity and others
Bank aims to recoup nearly R50m in unpaid loans from the Leo Chetty Group, owner of Educor
13,000 students to be affected by closures
Deregistered Educor colleges dysfunctional, incompetent – Nzimande
'Qualifications from deregistered Educor colleges are valid': department
