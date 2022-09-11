Ramaphosa 'quite relaxed' about Phala Phala investigation process

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes opposition parties are not being malicious in calling for transparency over the Phala Phala robbery scandal.
Speaking after concluding the ANC’s Letsema campaign in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday, he said: “I can never really say that they are being malicious. I think that if they are acting within the parameters of the constitution and the law, then they have to.”
TimesLIVE reported on Friday that opposition party members marched to the offices of the public protector demanding she release the Phala Phala report on the burglary at Ramaphosa’s Bela Bela farm in Limpopo.
Former state security agency director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa in June, accusing the president of concealing the crime from police and defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping, interrogation and bribery.
Pressure has also been mounting for parliament to act on Ramaphosa, who has maintained that he will let due processes unfold. On September 29, the president is expected to return to parliament to answer outstanding questions about the robbery at his farm.
Ramaphosa said: “I have been observing and I will follow the process and I have already said so quite openly and publicly that I will follow the processes.”
He added that allegations had been made and there were processes to be followed by a variety of state agencies.
“That is what is good with us. We have institutions that when a given thing happens, institutions gear into action and they address that. So that is part of the whole process, so I am quite relaxed about that.”
