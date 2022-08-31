He added that a president “who is fighting corruption must fight against the impression that he is hiding something. That means he must answer questions fully and with receipts.
Maimane tears into Ramaphosa over Phala Phala response‚ lambastes ministers
Former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa earlier this year‚ accusing him of concealing the crime from police and defeating the ends of justice‚ kidnapping‚ interrogation and bribery.
Addressing parliament during a question-and-answer session this week‚ Ramaphosa declined to answer questions about the incident‚ citing “due process”.
He said he was ready to answer questions but was advised against doing so.
Maimane said this response should not be accepted as “there is a clear conflict”.
He added that a president “who is fighting corruption must fight against the impression that he is hiding something. That means he must answer questions fully and with receipts.
“A president fighting corruption must also fire those accused of corruption in his own circle. If the president is serious about gender-based violence‚ he must request his minister of finance to step aside until his name is cleared. That will be a demonstration of commitment to the issue‚” he said.
A case against Enoch Godongwana was opened in Skukuza‚ Mpumalanga‚ after a masseuse at a five-star Kruger National Park hotel accusing him of “fondling” her during a massage in his room. He has denied the allegations.
Maimane also took aim at police minister Bheki Cele.
“The president is defending his minister of police‚ but it is clear to all South Africans that he is failing at the core job — reducing levels of violent crime in SA. Crime is worse. He has spent a lot of time making insensitive comments and arguing with citizens.”
