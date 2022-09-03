“I'm not indispensable.”
This was President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to questions from the media around the section 89 parliamentary process dealing with his removal from office.
Parliament announced last month National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had referred a proposed section 89 motion by the African Transformation Movement’s Vuyo Zungula to a yet-to-be convened independent panel of experts to assess whether sufficient evidence exists showing Ramaphosa committed any of the violations specified in the motion after a robbery on his Phala Phala farm.
The new rules that give effect to the section 89 removal of the president were adopted in November 2018 after the Constitutional Court ruled in 2017 the National Assembly must put in place procedures to give effect to that section of the constitution.
Ramaphosa on Saturday told reporters he will co-operate fully with the processes unfolding.
“In the end it's the ANC that is the governing party. I'm just a mere individual who is deployed there. The ANC is the one that leads government in the country. I'm not indispensable. The ANC is what really matters,” he said.
Ramaphosa was on Saturday on an ANC Letsema campaign in Delmas, Mpumalanga.
On Tuesday he refused to answer questions related to the robbery during a Q&A session.
He repeatedly told the National Assembly on Tuesday that he was ready to answer all questions and give an explanation to parliament, but that he was advised against doing so.
On Thursday speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced that Ramaphosa will be invited back to parliament to answer questions.
'I'm not indispensable,' says under-siege President Cyril Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa on Saturday told reporters he will co-operate fully with the processes unfolding.
“I'm not indispensable.”
This was President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to questions from the media around the section 89 parliamentary process dealing with his removal from office.
Parliament announced last month National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had referred a proposed section 89 motion by the African Transformation Movement’s Vuyo Zungula to a yet-to-be convened independent panel of experts to assess whether sufficient evidence exists showing Ramaphosa committed any of the violations specified in the motion after a robbery on his Phala Phala farm.
The new rules that give effect to the section 89 removal of the president were adopted in November 2018 after the Constitutional Court ruled in 2017 the National Assembly must put in place procedures to give effect to that section of the constitution.
Ramaphosa on Saturday told reporters he will co-operate fully with the processes unfolding.
“In the end it's the ANC that is the governing party. I'm just a mere individual who is deployed there. The ANC is the one that leads government in the country. I'm not indispensable. The ANC is what really matters,” he said.
Ramaphosa was on Saturday on an ANC Letsema campaign in Delmas, Mpumalanga.
On Tuesday he refused to answer questions related to the robbery during a Q&A session.
He repeatedly told the National Assembly on Tuesday that he was ready to answer all questions and give an explanation to parliament, but that he was advised against doing so.
On Thursday speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced that Ramaphosa will be invited back to parliament to answer questions.
Mapisa-Nqakula to invite Ramaphosa back to answer Phala Phala questions
Maimane tears into Ramaphosa over Phala Phala response‚ lambastes ministers
Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations
Ramaphosa says MEC's foreigners rant could have been handled differently
There's no docket on Phala Phala robbery — justice minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos