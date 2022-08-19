SOWETAN | What game is Malema playing?

What could EFF leader Julius Malema's end game be with his sensational allegations that former president Thabo Mbeki was plotting with former spy boss Arthur Fraser against President Cyril Ramaphosa?
Malema, without offering any shred of evidence as he usually does, told a press briefing on Wednesday that Fraser was working with the 80-year-old Mbeki and not with the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) forces associated with former president Jacob Zuma. Malema's theory is that this is because Mbeki is longing for a return to the highest office after he was recalled before his term ended in 2008.
Fraser is the man behind the criminal complaint laid against Ramaphosa relating to the theft of US dollars, which he said was hidden at the president's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. Malema made the allegations during a multiparty briefing on steps to remove Ramaphosa from office after the allegations by Fraser.
Mbeki rubbished Malema's assertions on Thursday, saying they were intended to deepen divisions within the ANC and frustrate renewal efforts – a process the former president has been part of.
“[Former] president Mbeki rejects Mr Malema's scuttlebutt with the contempt it deserves,” said Thabo Mbeki Foundation spokesperson Siyabulela Gebe.
Whether Malema can substantiate his claims in the face of Mbeki's rebuttal remains to be seen but history is not on his side, having changed his tune on claims he had made against the same man before, and apologising years later.
Perhaps more interestingly, it is worth noting that, whether by default or design, Malema chose the platform where opposition parties are trying to garner public support against Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga to make the claims against Mbeki.
The opposition parties are correct in their efforts to hold Ramaphosa to account and must do what it takes within the confines of the law to have him answer to parliament.
However, it is also notable that since the Phala Phala allegations surfaced, some have questioned Fraser's motives as a result of his alleged links to Zuma and his decision to grant the former president medical parole against the advice of the parole board.
Malema's claims against Mbeki, therefore, can be understood in this context – perhaps as an attempt to legitimise Fraser's allegations. But fuelling conspiracy theories will not help the public get closer to the truth on the Phala Phala saga.
SOWETAN | What game is Malema playing?
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
What could EFF leader Julius Malema's end game be with his sensational allegations that former president Thabo Mbeki was plotting with former spy boss Arthur Fraser against President Cyril Ramaphosa?
Malema, without offering any shred of evidence as he usually does, told a press briefing on Wednesday that Fraser was working with the 80-year-old Mbeki and not with the so-called radical economic transformation (RET) forces associated with former president Jacob Zuma. Malema's theory is that this is because Mbeki is longing for a return to the highest office after he was recalled before his term ended in 2008.
Fraser is the man behind the criminal complaint laid against Ramaphosa relating to the theft of US dollars, which he said was hidden at the president's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. Malema made the allegations during a multiparty briefing on steps to remove Ramaphosa from office after the allegations by Fraser.
Mbeki rubbished Malema's assertions on Thursday, saying they were intended to deepen divisions within the ANC and frustrate renewal efforts – a process the former president has been part of.
“[Former] president Mbeki rejects Mr Malema's scuttlebutt with the contempt it deserves,” said Thabo Mbeki Foundation spokesperson Siyabulela Gebe.
Whether Malema can substantiate his claims in the face of Mbeki's rebuttal remains to be seen but history is not on his side, having changed his tune on claims he had made against the same man before, and apologising years later.
Perhaps more interestingly, it is worth noting that, whether by default or design, Malema chose the platform where opposition parties are trying to garner public support against Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga to make the claims against Mbeki.
The opposition parties are correct in their efforts to hold Ramaphosa to account and must do what it takes within the confines of the law to have him answer to parliament.
However, it is also notable that since the Phala Phala allegations surfaced, some have questioned Fraser's motives as a result of his alleged links to Zuma and his decision to grant the former president medical parole against the advice of the parole board.
Malema's claims against Mbeki, therefore, can be understood in this context – perhaps as an attempt to legitimise Fraser's allegations. But fuelling conspiracy theories will not help the public get closer to the truth on the Phala Phala saga.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos