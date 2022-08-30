President Cyril Ramaphosa’s answers to questions on the Phala Phala game farm saga did not sit well with MPs on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa joined a virtual parliamentary sitting to answer questions from MPs on various issues but Phala Phala dominated.
MPs refused to back down in the face of Ramaphosa's reluctance to answer questions surrounding his Phala Phala game farm, saying the matter was under investigation.
WATCH | MPs don't allow Ramaphosa to brush off Phala Phala saga
