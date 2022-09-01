There's no docket on Phala Phala robbery — justice minister
'Criminal justice system has not failed on matter, it's work in progress'
01 September 2022 - 07:26
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has no docket on Phala Phala farmgate.
Minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola yesterday responded to questions in parliament on the break-in and robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, in which a large sum of cash was allegedly stolen in February 2020, saying the NPA has not made decision because it does not have a docket...
