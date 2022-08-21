The Hawks’ kidnapping task team in the Eastern Cape is searching for the woman pictured here. She could be the missing link in solving a kidnapping.
The Hawks said on Friday they are seeking public assistance in solving an incident that took place at Maclear in June.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said it is alleged the victim from Tsolo, a Road Accident Fund (RAF) beneficiary, received a call from a woman in her thirties purporting to be his “long-time girlfriend”.
“She indicated she wanted to meet him urgently. The victim was enticed and invited her to Maclear. He promised to pay for the transport costs as he was looking forward to meeting his long-time girlfriend.”
On arrival in Maclear, the victim was surprised to be met by six people in two different vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner and Avanza.
“Astonished as he was, he conformed to the expectations of the purported girlfriend and spent over R8,000 in transportation, entertainment and lavish expenditure on clothing items. After the spending spree, the victim was left all by himself.”
Two of the alleged perpetrators were identified and arrested.
Mgolodela said the main perpetrator and her boyfriend, whose details are unknown, are still at large.
“The suspects are alleged to be in the Western Cape. Police believe the person in the attached picture can assist in solving the case.”
Anyone with information should urgently contact the investigating officer, Sgt Adams on 071 735 2291.
“The public should remain assured that information brought forward will be treated with the strictest confidentiality,” said Mgolodela.
Do you know this woman? She could help Hawks in EC kidnapping case
Image: Hawks
