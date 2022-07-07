Woman who faked child kidnapping out on bail

Family says they're embarrassed by the incident

The woman who was charged with perjury after she allegedly made a false claim about her eight-day-old baby being kidnapped in Zola, Soweto, has been released on R700 bail.



Phumla Khumalo, 36, appeared briefly at the Protea magistrate's court on Wednesday, where the state did not oppose bail, which was granted on condition that she appears again on August 10...