Diepsloot murder victim's wife refuses to return to SA
Nomsa still fears for her life, won't testify
As crime subsides in Diepsloot after the deployment of additional police to curb tensions between locals and foreign nationals, the widow of Elvis Nyathi, who was murdered in April, has refused to return to SA – even as a state witness.
Nyathi's cousin Mphathisi Ndlovu told Sowetan yesterday that Nomsa still fears for her life. The men accused of killing her husband in an alleged mob attack briefly appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court yesterday. The family is originally from Zimbabwe. ..
