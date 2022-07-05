×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Richard Mdluli granted parole

05 July 2022 - 12:34
Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
Former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli is out on parole after serving one year and 10 months for crimes he committed more than 20 years ago.

The department of correctional services has confirmed Mdluli has been placed on parole effective from Tuesday.

In September 2020 Mdluli was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for kidnapping, assault and intimidation.

The department said Mdluli qualified to be considered for parole placement after serving one-third of his sentence.

It emphasised it is important to note the crimes for which he was found guilty were committed in October 1998.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the decision was taken by the correctional supervision and parole board, having assessed Mdluli’s profile and other material submitted for the purposes of parole consideration.

“The minimum detention period for Mdluli was on May 28 2022, but he could not be considered for parole placement at the time due to a pending court case. Subsequently, he was given bail of R10,000 (paid in full on June 28), thus paving the way for his parole consideration process to proceed,” Nxumalo said.

He said Mdluli will complete the remainder of his sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he is expected to comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subject to supervision until his sentence expires.

TimesLIVE

Case against Richard Mdluli and co-accused postponed as they seek state legal funding

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday postponed the corruption case of former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and two others to November 23 ...
News
9 months ago

Mdluli wants taxpayers to foot his legal bills for corruption case

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli wants you, the taxpayer, to foot the legal bill for his corruption case in which he is accused of ...
News
1 year ago

Richard Mdluli suffers another court blow

Former crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli suffered yet another court setback when his application for the recusal of judge Bert Bam in the North ...
News
1 year ago

Richard Mdluli's lawyer applies for judge to recuse himself

Former crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has applied for the recusal of judge Bert Bam in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released