Court rejects application for live streaming of Hillary Gardee murder case

The Nelspruit magistrate's court has dismissed an application brought by the family of Hillary Gardee for the live broadcast of proceedings.

Magistrate Eddie Hall dismissed the application on grounds that the trial has not yet started and police investigations are still under way.

Broadcasting proceedings could have an effect later in the trial.

“This court is not going to give a verdict. The family is more interested in [the] trial where a verdict will be given,” Hall said.

The family brought an application to have proceedings broadcast live, but defence attorneys for the accused objected.

Legal representative for the Gardee family Onalenna Thaga, who has a watching brief, said some family members were overseas and wanted to be part of the proceedings.