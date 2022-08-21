×

South Africa

Tow truck drivers arrested for possession of police hand radios

21 August 2022 - 09:23
The radios were stolen from Kleinvlei police station, say police.
Image: SAPS

Cape Town police arrested two tow truck drivers for possession of stolen police hand radios on Friday.

The suspects were arrested in Blue Downs. Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said their vehicles looked suspicious and members of Operation Restore searched them.

“The members approached the vehicles, which turned out to be tow trucks, and conducted a routine search,” said Traut.

“This search led to the discovery of two SAPS hand radios which were stolen from Kleinvlei police station. Two suspects aged 24 and 37 were arrested for the possession of stolen property and detained until their court appearance in Blue Downs on Monday.”

TimesLIVE

