Gardee suspect drops bail bid in another case
Nkune expected to be in the dock for two other matters
A fourth suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder case, Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune, abandoned bail in another matter regarding the killing of a woman he allegedly met on Facebook.
Nkune appeared briefly in the Delmas magistrate's court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggregating circumstances, murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said...
Gardee suspect drops bail bid in another case
Nkune expected to be in the dock for two other matters
A fourth suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder case, Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune, abandoned bail in another matter regarding the killing of a woman he allegedly met on Facebook.
Nkune appeared briefly in the Delmas magistrate's court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggregating circumstances, murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos