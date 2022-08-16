×

South Africa

Gardee suspect drops bail bid in another case

Nkune expected to be in the dock for two other matters

16 August 2022 - 07:51
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

A fourth suspect in the Hillary Gardee murder case, Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune, abandoned bail in another matter regarding the killing of a woman he allegedly met on Facebook. 

Nkune appeared briefly in the Delmas magistrate's court on Monday on charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggregating circumstances, murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said...

