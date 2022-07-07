Family 'in the dark' as Elvis Nyathi murder case delayed

The case was postponed at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday due to outstanding witness statements, crime scene photographs and the postmortem results.

It was postponed to August 24 at the request of state prosecutor Dinesh Nandkisoor.

“Also outstanding is the decision from the director of public prosecutions as to whether the matter will then be transferred for trial to the high court,” Nandkisoor told the court.

Speaking outside the court, Elvis’s cousin Mphathisi Ndlovu said he was worried about the postponement.

He echoed Godknows' sentiments that police were not communicating with the family about the investigation.

“This case has been watched by the world. We thought that since the world was watching that would put pressure on the court to make a very serious decision,” said Ndlovu.

He said he regularly communicates with Elvis’s widow who has since moved back to Zimbabwe. They last spoke on Wednesday evening about the court case.