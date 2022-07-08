'Gardee murder accused plotted to kill another person'
Charge of conspiracy to commit murder added to docket
Three men accused of kidnapping, raping and killing Hillary Gardee, 28, had allegedly conspired to murder a person while in police custody.
This was revealed by state prosecutor Adv Ntsika Mpolweni on Thursday when Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, 39, Philemon Lukhele, 43, and Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52, appeared in the Nelspruit magistrate's court. ..
