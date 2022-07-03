Cops looking for baby kidnappers

Police have launched a manhunt for two people who snatched an eight-day-old baby from her mother's back in Zola North, Soweto, on Friday afternoon.

The 36-year-old mother was walking home after disembarking from a taxi on Bendile Road when the baby thieves struck.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the mother had the child on her back and covered in a blue blanket when an unknown man and woman approached her.

"The man allegedly pointed at the mother with a firearm and forcefully removed the child from her. The two suspects jumped into a white vehicle and sped off.

"Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and are searching for the suspects and the baby."

Baby Hlelokuhle Khumalo was wearing a brown top and brown leggings at the time of her abduction.

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the search for the suspects and the baby to please call the investigating officer, Sergeant Ntombi Masango, on 078 144 7684, or to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111."