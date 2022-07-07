Elvis Nyathi murder trial delayed

Cedrick Raseala, 41, Baron Mashele, 31, Godfrey Mahlo, 31, Thomas Serebane, 53, Phumudzo Tshirangwana, 38, Thabo Makgatho, 32, and Puleng Chipape, 34, are charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, four counts of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and extortion.

The seven were granted bail of R3,000 each in a previous appearance.

The rest of the charges stem from an alleged act of vigilantism, when Zimbabweans were allegedly attacked by a group of residents in Diepsloot.

Zimbabwean Nyathi was murdered in Diepsloot on April 7.

TimesLIVE