Elvis Nyathi murder trial delayed
Outstanding documents lead to postponement at request of state prosecutor
Outstanding witness statements, crime scene photographs and postmortem results delayed the hearing of Elvis Nyathi's murder case on Thursday.
Randburg magistrate's court postponed the case to August 24 for further investigations at the request of state prosecutor Dinesh Nandkisoor.
“Also outstanding is the decision from the director of public prosecutions as to whether the matter will then be transferred for trial to the high court,” Nandkisoor told the court.
Cedrick Raseala, 41, Baron Mashele, 31, Godfrey Mahlo, 31, Thomas Serebane, 53, Phumudzo Tshirangwana, 38, Thabo Makgatho, 32, and Puleng Chipape, 34, are charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, four counts of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and extortion.
The seven were granted bail of R3,000 each in a previous appearance.
The rest of the charges stem from an alleged act of vigilantism, when Zimbabweans were allegedly attacked by a group of residents in Diepsloot.
Zimbabwean Nyathi was murdered in Diepsloot on April 7.
TimesLIVE
