Gauteng MEC of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile has asked Tshwane mayor Randall Williams to respond to allegations that he ordered officials to support his decision to approve an unsolicited bid proposal for refurbishment of power stations.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Maile said the formal letter was prompted by media reports that Williams ordered officials not to take a R26bn contract for the refurbishment of two city-owned Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations to tender.
According to media reports, an audio recording surfaced in which Williams could be heard allegedly instructing officials to support his executive decision for an unsolicited bid on the project.
Maile said the allegations are serious and have far-reaching ramifications on the integrity and governance of the office of the mayor and speaker.
He said section 106(1)(b) of the Local Government Municipal Systems Act empowers him to designate a person to investigate if he believes that maladministration, fraud or corruption has occurred.
“It is appropriate before exercising my powers in terms of section 106(1)(b) of the Systems Act, to afford the mayor an opportunity…to provide me, within seven days of receipt of my letter, with a comprehensive response to all the allegations levelled against the mayor and his office pertaining to the unsolicited bid in question. The response must include relevant and applicable supporting documentation that has a bearing on the matter,” Maile said.
On Tuesday, the ANC in Tshwane said it will be submitting a motion of no confidence in council on Williams because of the allegations he is facing and the failure of his administration to deal with the problem of water quality in Hammanskraal.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
MEC Maile asks Tshwane mayor Williams to respond to claims of unsolicited bid for R26bn contract
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
Gauteng MEC of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile has asked Tshwane mayor Randall Williams to respond to allegations that he ordered officials to support his decision to approve an unsolicited bid proposal for refurbishment of power stations.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Maile said the formal letter was prompted by media reports that Williams ordered officials not to take a R26bn contract for the refurbishment of two city-owned Rooiwal and Pretoria West power stations to tender.
According to media reports, an audio recording surfaced in which Williams could be heard allegedly instructing officials to support his executive decision for an unsolicited bid on the project.
Maile said the allegations are serious and have far-reaching ramifications on the integrity and governance of the office of the mayor and speaker.
He said section 106(1)(b) of the Local Government Municipal Systems Act empowers him to designate a person to investigate if he believes that maladministration, fraud or corruption has occurred.
“It is appropriate before exercising my powers in terms of section 106(1)(b) of the Systems Act, to afford the mayor an opportunity…to provide me, within seven days of receipt of my letter, with a comprehensive response to all the allegations levelled against the mayor and his office pertaining to the unsolicited bid in question. The response must include relevant and applicable supporting documentation that has a bearing on the matter,” Maile said.
On Tuesday, the ANC in Tshwane said it will be submitting a motion of no confidence in council on Williams because of the allegations he is facing and the failure of his administration to deal with the problem of water quality in Hammanskraal.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
Service delivery on top of new Tshwane manager’s list
Tshwane mayor delivers state of city address amid disruptions by EFF, ANC
Tshwane ‘cannot be held to ransom by political interests': mayor seeks further legal action against Samwu
City of Tshwane invests R134m to refurbish Wapadrand substation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos