Maile calls for answers on chaotic first Joburg council sitting
The MEC has written to council speaker Vasco da Gama, who lost control of Thursday’s first sitting, demanding a comprehensive report
Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile is demanding answers from the City of Johannesburg over its chaotic council meeting that collapsed on Thursday.
Maile has written to council speaker Vasco da Gama, who lost control of Thursday’s first sitting, demanding a comprehensive report...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.