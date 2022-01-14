Maile calls for answers on chaotic first Joburg council sitting

The MEC has written to council speaker Vasco da Gama, who lost control of Thursday’s first sitting, demanding a comprehensive report

Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile is demanding answers from the City of Johannesburg over its chaotic council meeting that collapsed on Thursday.



Maile has written to council speaker Vasco da Gama, who lost control of Thursday’s first sitting, demanding a comprehensive report...