ANC, minority parties ask Maile to intervene in 'flawed' election process of chairpersons

The ANC and minority bloc in the City of Johannesburg have written to Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile asking him to intervene in what they say was a flawed process in electing Section 79 committee chairpersons.



Meanwhile, coalition partners say they stand behind all decisions council speaker Vasco da Gama made during the election process...