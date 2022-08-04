Service delivery on top of new Tshwane manager’s list
I have to establish a culture of performance and excellence, says Mettler
Newly appointed City of Tshwane municipal manager Johann Mettler wants to instill a culture of performance and excellence.
The former Nelson Mandela Bay city manager’s appointment was approved during a council meeting on Monday, where the DA-led coalition government in Tshwane outnumbered parties opposed to Mettler’s appointment...
