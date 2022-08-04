×

South Africa

Service delivery on top of new Tshwane manager’s list

I have to establish a culture of performance and excellence, says Mettler

04 August 2022 - 08:11
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Newly appointed City of Tshwane municipal manager Johann Mettler wants to instill a culture of performance and excellence.

The former Nelson Mandela Bay city manager’s appointment was approved during a council meeting on Monday, where the DA-led coalition government in Tshwane outnumbered parties opposed to Mettler’s appointment...

