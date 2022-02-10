Lebogang Maile says City of Tshwane 'on course' by disconnecting debtors' services

Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile has lauded the City of Tshwane for halting services for non-paying clients, including government departments, malls and private businesses.

Tshwane mayor Randal Williams said the city will go after debtors who consume its resources for free but owe it millions.

According to Williams, the city is owed more than R17bn. About R1.3bn is owed by government departments and embassies, R4bn by businesses and R8bn by residential customers.

Maile said all clients who receive services from the city should pay for basic services to ensure the smooth running of the municipality. He added it was unfair that some clients paid while others enjoyed services for free.

The operation should be carried out with sensitivity for poor residents who cannot afford to pay. They must arrange reasonable payment systems with the city, he said.

Maile called on other municipalities in Gauteng to adopt a similar approach.

“ Municipalities across the province should follow suit. Bearing in mind we are a developmental state and therefore must take into consideration those who cannot afford to pay, but they too must enter into agreements where payment plans are made to address their areas,” said Maile.