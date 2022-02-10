Lebogang Maile says City of Tshwane 'on course' by disconnecting debtors' services
Gauteng MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile has lauded the City of Tshwane for halting services for non-paying clients, including government departments, malls and private businesses.
Tshwane mayor Randal Williams said the city will go after debtors who consume its resources for free but owe it millions.
According to Williams, the city is owed more than R17bn. About R1.3bn is owed by government departments and embassies, R4bn by businesses and R8bn by residential customers.
Maile said all clients who receive services from the city should pay for basic services to ensure the smooth running of the municipality. He added it was unfair that some clients paid while others enjoyed services for free.
The operation should be carried out with sensitivity for poor residents who cannot afford to pay. They must arrange reasonable payment systems with the city, he said.
Maile called on other municipalities in Gauteng to adopt a similar approach.
“ Municipalities across the province should follow suit. Bearing in mind we are a developmental state and therefore must take into consideration those who cannot afford to pay, but they too must enter into agreements where payment plans are made to address their areas,” said Maile.
The @CityTshwane is on course. You can’t have Government and the private sector defaulting on their municipal bills yet carry on as of it is business as usual. The citizens as well, must commit to paying however little they have and those who can afford must pay in full.— Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) February 9, 2022
The city said Forest Hill Mall paid it R4m to avoid disconnection. It called on its debtors to make payment arrangements.
The city also reconnected services at the building housing the SA Navy after the landlord paid its debt.
The operation was widely endorsed on social media.
Here are some of the responses:
The City of Tshwane has embarked on cutting electricity to debtors from government Departments, businesses and residents. We know that embassies owe the City more than R1billion. Cut the electricity of all those embassies. Their disrepect to us is out of this world.— Pompe Magufuli (@LebeaPompe) February 9, 2022
The biggest joke in south Africa today is seeing city of Tshwane, disconnecting water at the Department of water and sanitation in Pretoria because they owing money 😂😂— Terry Mudau🇿🇦 (@Terrimudau) February 9, 2022
The City of Tshwane is not playing when it comes to businesses not paying rates and taxes!— Cameron Kendall Peters (@CamKPeters) February 9, 2022
I fully support them shutting down big white hotels who rake in millions but want to get away with not footing the bill.
City of Tshwane is on a very serious mission. They coming for everyone 😭😭😭😭😭— Thendo Muloiwa (@MuloiwaThendo) February 9, 2022
City of Tshwane is a debit order you can't reverse pic.twitter.com/94FTFnN02m— Tiyani (@tiyani_oscar) February 9, 2022
